Conservatism as a Mental Illness

1) Denial: humans did not evolve (link is external); Obama is not a native-born American Christian (link is external)

2) Delusion: climate is not changing (link is external)

3) Hallucination: God ordained me to be President (link is external)

4) Disordered Thinking: being for small government that's huge in the bedroom (link is external); being anti-contraception and anti-abortion (link is external)

5) Anger: Newt Gingrich’s perpetual scowl (link is external)

6) Anti-social Behavior: toward women (link is external), gays (link is external), minorities, anyone without an umbilical cord or trust fund

7) Sexual Preoccupation: a fervent compulsion to control when we can mate, with whom we can mate, and precisely how we are allowed to mate (which I lampoon in Why Do Politicians Want to Police Dick and Jane's Private Parts?)

8) Grandiosity: even Rick Santorum recognizes (link is external) Gingrich’s “over the moon” grandiosity (link is external)

9) General Oddness: Ron Paul (link is external)

10) Paranoia: pretty much all of them, all of the time (link is external)

Even (the not necessarily dumb (link is external)) Pope Francis appears to recognize (link is external) that “it is a serious illness, this of ideological [conservative] Christians. It is an illness, but it is not new, eh?”

Regrettably, the Republican who least exhibits anti-science stances is the only one who (tongue-in-cheek) acknowledges his mental illness:

Until Jon Huntsman becomes the sane voice of his insane party, maybe "Republican Syndrome" should be added to the DSM-V (link is external) so that crazy conservative pols can receive the mental treatment they need. I bet "Obamacare" would even cover it.