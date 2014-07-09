Right-Wing Propaganda Removed From Costco Shelves

Conservatives are all about the free market, unless the free market decides that conservative propaganda isn’t welcome.

Retail giant, Costco, is under fire from conservative blogs for pulling the newest book by conservative author Dinesh D’Souza from its shelves. The book, “America: Imagine a World Without Her,” is a companion piece to a movie by the same name, which was released on Friday. The movie has been panned by critics, ranking it just one star on the movie review site, “Rotten Tomatoes.”

The book fares better with amateur reviewers on Amazon, but it wasn’t enough to convince Costco. Costco denied that there was a political motive and said that the book wasn’t selling enough. World Net Daily, who “uncovered” the story, made the claim that the book was just about to debut on the New York Times Bestseller List, but it’s not there. At this point, Costco hasn’t responded to Addicting Info’s requests for comments, but they haven’t shied away from conservative politics before. Sarah Palin’s book, “America By Heart,” was sold on their shelves. Bill O’Reilly’s books are sold at Costco and so have numerous other conservative authors. While it is true that Costco’s CEO, Craig Jelinek talks the talk and walks the walk of better pay for employees and lower pay for executives, which are liberal values, it’s far more likely that Costco’s response to D’Souza’s book was due to the fact that D’Souza is a confessed felon. In January, he pled guilty to violating campaign finance laws.