Newsvine

Ripley8

 

About Sarcasm. Because beating the hell out of people is illegal. Articles: 243 Seeds: 2274 Comments: 23097 Since: Oct 2009

Anti-gay bills and other headlines

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Ripley8 View Original Article: msnbc.com
Seeded on Mon Feb 24, 2014 5:31 AM
Discuss:

Will AZ Gov. Jan Brewer sign the bill okaying discrimination against gays? She says she has plenty of time to decide. (ABC News)

Uganda’s president signs draconian anti-gay law. (NY Times)

Scott Walker urged county staff, campaign aides to promote him online. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

A profile of a key lawyer in the NJ Bridgegate scandal. (Newark Star-Ledger)

2nd NC coal ash leak plugged. (LA Times)

Pentagon plans to shrink Army to pre-World War II level. (NY Times)

Pres. George W. Bush tears up while talking about vets. (ABC News)

Ukraine’s acting government issues arrest warrent for Pres. Viktor Yanukovych. (AP)

Ukrainian protesters find their president has a private zoo. (NY Magazine)

Epic Missouri spelling bee runs out of words. (Kansas City Star)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor