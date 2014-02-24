Anti-gay bills and other headlines

Will AZ Gov. Jan Brewer sign the bill okaying discrimination against gays? She says she has plenty of time to decide. (ABC News)

Uganda’s president signs draconian anti-gay law. (NY Times)

Scott Walker urged county staff, campaign aides to promote him online. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

A profile of a key lawyer in the NJ Bridgegate scandal. (Newark Star-Ledger)

2nd NC coal ash leak plugged. (LA Times)

Pentagon plans to shrink Army to pre-World War II level. (NY Times)

Pres. George W. Bush tears up while talking about vets. (ABC News)

Ukraine’s acting government issues arrest warrent for Pres. Viktor Yanukovych. (AP)

Ukrainian protesters find their president has a private zoo. (NY Magazine)

Epic Missouri spelling bee runs out of words. (Kansas City Star)