No, a Minimum-Wage Boost Won't Kill Jobs

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office, one of the last nonpartisan arbiters in a town where the trench lines are deep and getting deeper, dropped a political bombshell on Democrats.

The bombshell came in the form of a new report with an innocuous title, “The Effects of a Minimum-Wage Increase on Employment and Family Income.” In it, the CBO examines the effects of a bill to raise the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 to $10.10 by 2016, an increase of 39 percent.

Based on its own research, the CBO report estimates some stunning benefits: about 23 million people would receive pay increases and 900,000 people would be lifted above the federal poverty level. Pretty good news for a White House that has been touting the virtues of a minimum-wage increase.

Then came the bad news. The CBO also reported a definite cost: Employment would fall by 500,000—a number immediately seized upon by opponents of a wage increase, including House Speaker John Boehner, who said, “This report confirms what we’ve long known: while helping some, mandating higher wages has real costs, including fewer people working.”

These estimated employment losses have become the subject of considerable disagreement among wonks and economists. Jason Furman, chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, and his colleague Betsey Stevenson argue that the CBO could easily have picked a much lower job-loss number, including one that would be so small as to be negligible. Conservative groups, such as the Heritage Institute and the Employment Policies Institute, which channels the views of the restaurant and other low-wage industries, have said that the CBO’s job loss figures are consistent with their own estimates.

So who’s right?

We’re not in the simple world of Econ 101 here, in which a higher price, i.e. a higher minimum wage, automatically means less demand for workers. Labor supply can also respond, for example, making it easier for employers to recruit workers and retain them longer. Those more experienced workers are then more productive workers. Firms can also raise their prices rather than reduce the number of employees. So economists regard the employment effect of a minimum-wage hike as a question to be decided by empirical testing.

The CBO report’s appendix describes, but not very clearly, how it estimated the likely job losses. Remarkably, the CBO did not do its own research on the potential employment effects. Instead, it reviewed a number of recent research papers on this subject, including several of my own. Since these studies contain a range of estimates, CBO constructed its own “synthesis” estimate.

Most of the CBO’s discussion of job losses focuses on the effects on teens. (Who, along with restaurant workers, make up the two groups most affected by minimum wages.) According to the CBO’s “synthesis” estimate, a 1 percent increase in the minimum wage reduces teen employment by 0.075 percent in the first year and by 0.1 percent in later years. (The 0.1 figure comes from left field; CBO expects the effects to increase over time, but there is no evidence for this assumption.) The bill’s proposed 39 percent minimum wage increase would therefore reduce teen employment by 3-4 percent. Furman and Stevenson responded that CBO’s chosen estimate is much too high and does not reflect the consensus of the research literature. Douglas Elmendorf, the CBO’s director, has replied that it does.