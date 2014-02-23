A**hole Of The Day, Rex Tillerson, for February 23,... "Frack, Baby, Frack!" but "Not In My Back Yard!"

Rex Tillerson, Asshole of the Day for February 23, 2014

By The Daily Edge

Rex Tillerson doesn’t give a shit about people or the planet. We already knew that.

But there’s one thing he does care about: Money.

Not your money, of course. Just his company’s, his shareholders, and, naturally, his own.

So maybe it’s no surprise that he’s finally found the ONE PLACE IN THE WORLD where he opposes fracking. Near his house.

As Think Progress reports: “When he is acting as Exxon CEO, not a homeowner, Tillerson has lashed out at fracking critics and proponents of regulation.” In other words, when it’s your town being disrupted, your water supply being polluted, and your property values being diminished, Tillerson doesn’t give a flying f**k.

But when his $5M property may be affected, Tillerson is drops his “Frack, Baby, Frack!” sign and picks up the one saying “Not In My Back Yard!”

Asshole.

Full story: http://thinkprogress.org/climate/2014/02/21/3316881/exxon-ceo-protests-fracking/