48 Year Old Man Shoots 15 Year Old Girl In Head For Egging His Car

Mindless gun violence has claimed yet another young life. Via ArkansasMatters.com:

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl [Adrian Broadway] early Saturday morning.

48-year-old Willie Noble is charged with First Degree Murder, committing a Terrorist Act, and five counts of Aggravated Assault.

What, exactly, was Adrian doing that she needed to be shot? Egging a friend’s car as a prank:

“Apparently Mr. Noble’s teenage son had done a prank on some of the kids that were inside the vehicle on Halloween Night,” Lieutenant Sidney Allen explained. “As a result they were doing a retaliation prank and it ultimately had deadly results.”

So someone was messing with his car and Noble had a gun. The obvious conclusion was that he should kill them? Where does this belief that people have the right to murder come from?

It’s not news that other industrialized countries suffer from far less gun violence than the United States. Part of this is because they have less guns but it’s more than that. Unlike Americans, they don’t believe that they have the right to kill at will. On the other hand, far too many Americans consider gun violence to be normal, even desirable (when there’s a “bad guy”). Hell, we actually started to “stand our ground” against other countries! Is it surprising that we, as a people, shrug our shoulders at the insane amounts of gun violence in our own country?

But even with our deeply ingrained gun culture, the sense of entitlement required to blow away a complete stranger for egging your car (or playing loud music or throwing popcorn at you or just walking around their own property) is not normal. This gun entitlement requires a lot of deliberate outside reinforcement. Make no mistake, the myth of the “good guy with a gun” contributes to gun violence. Legalized murder in the form of “stand your ground” contributes to gun violence. The obscene cheerleading from the NRA contributes to gun violence. The constant fearmongering from the GOP that “they” are preparing to destroy America contributes to gun violence.

All of these things have engendered gun entitlement in a painfully large segment of the country. “I need to protect myself from (insert hysterical fear here) and I have the God-given right to blow you away!” And they really do see it as a right.

I’d be willing to bet money that Mr. Noble will claim he thought thieves were trying to steal his car. As if that would be worth someone’s life in the first place. I’ve had a car stolen and while I certainly fantasized about beating the snot out of the thief, I never once wished they were dead. And certainly not by my own hand. But then I clearly haven’t succumbed to the constant barrage of fear and ego-boosting nonsense that leads people to think having a gun means they have the right to murder anyone who pisses them off.