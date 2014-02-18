The Hypocrisy of Hobby Lobby and it's ' Christian Values '

Abortion in China is legal and is a government service available on request for women.[1] In addition to virtually universal access to contraception, abortion is a way for China to contain its population in accordance with its one-child policy

Exact statistics on the number of abortions performed annually are hard to come by as not all abortions are registered and Family Planning statistics are usually considered state secrets.[4] However in 2008, there were an estimated 13 million abortions performed, and approximately 10 million abortion pills sold

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_in_China

